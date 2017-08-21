No Kid Hungry fund raising tour includes free burgers grilled by NFL star

The Dine Out for No Kid Hungry school bus tour kicks off in New York on Aug. 21 and ends in Los Angeles on Sept. 13, with a stop on Aug. 28 at the Back Yard Burgers outlet in Franklin.

Muhsin Muhammad, former wide receiver for the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers, will be at the event, grilling and serving free Classic Burgers for anyone who makes a donation to No Kid Hungry.

Every $1 donated connects a child to 10 meals through No Kid Hungry’s programs and partnerships. Last year, this nationwide restaurant fundraiser generated more than 900 million meals for kids.

Back Yard Burgers is located at 1015 Center Pointe Place in Franklin. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28.

Muhammad is now a partner in Axum Capital Partners, which recently bought the Nashville-based Back Yard Burgers.

“We have an obligation to come together as a community to help our kids succeed in school and beyond,” said Dave McDougall, CEO of Back Yard Burgers, a long-time Dine Out for No Kid Hungry partner. “When 3 out of 4 teachers are regularly seeing kids come to school hungry and more than half of teachers are buying food out of their own paychecks for their students, the time to act is now.”

McDougall is citing new data from No Kid Hungry’s “Hunger in Our Schools” report, released August 3, that highlights how 95% of teachers believe hunger impacts their student’s ability to succeed; 77% directly correlate hunger with poor academic performance.

Another component this year’s Dine Out for No Kid Hungry taps into is the injustice felt by teachers, parents and particularly students — 41% of teens surveyed feel angry about the state of hunger in schools. The school bus tour will feature a social media challenge to redefine “hangry” with a new, more serious message—that we are angry that kids are going hungry.

“There’s a strong sense of ‘It shouldn’t be like this in America,’ but not always a clear way to help,” says Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at No Kid Hungry. “Eating out is something people are already doing, and if you can make your meal count for kids at the same time, it’s an easy way to make an immediate difference.”