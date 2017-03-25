Nolensville Antiques, Collectibles, and Garden SHOW opens with preview Thursday night

Coming March 28 through April 1, 2017, is the 2nd Annual Antiques, Collectibles, and Garden SHOW presented by the Nolensville Historical Society.

The show benefits museum restoration at the Nolensville Historic School, 7248 Nolensville Road, where the show will take place. There will be silent auction items and pop-up presentations during the show, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The show also will feature a Thursday evening Preview Party from 5 to 8 p.m., complete with food, early shopping with vendors, and a silent auction. Patrons may continue shopping on Friday and Saturday as well as enjoy a variety of pop-up presentations during show hours. https://www.facebook.com/ NHSTHESHOW/