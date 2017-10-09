Nolensville names new bridge and trail system on Thursday

Photo from left: Alderman Larry Felts, Mayor Jimmy Alexander, former Mayor and Alderman Beth Lothers, Alderman Brian Snyder, Vice Mayor Jason Patrick

By LANDON WOODROOF

Nolensville’s new bridge linking the town’s historic district to the town’s new trail system was set in place on Sept. 18.

On Thursday night, the bridge and the trail were formally given names: the Beth Lothers Bridge and the Mill Creek Trail.

Both landmarks in the town’s progression to greater connectivity came to fruition largely as the result of Nolensville staff working alongside members of the Trees and Trails Committee over a span of many years. Lothers formed that committee during her time as mayor of the town.

“It took a devoted person countless hours” to see the project to completion, Mayor Jimmy Alexander said at Thursday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. He noted that Lothers was instrumental in the process in her capacity as mayor, alderman and citizen volunteer.

Alderman Brian Snyder joined in the praise of Lothers’s work on the Small Town Connections project. He said he recalled going to town hall one night to pick something up and seeing Lothers there. He came back the next day and she was still there.

“Beth are you in the same thing?” he had asked her. Lothers had toiled straight through the night.

Lothers’s work ethic was also noted by Trees and Trails Committee member Jana Truman.

Lothers “worked tirelessly to create the trees and trails that we have today,” Truman said. “And we have become a city of connection and that is a direct result of trees and trails, and that bridge would absolutely not be there if it were not for her.”

Trees and Trails Committee co-chair Kelley Crummitt echoed the support for Lothers.

“That is a fantastic honor that we think she would absolutely never ask for and probably has opposed on more than one occasion,” Crummitt said.

When it was Lothers’s turn to talk, she directed the attention away from herself and toward others she said had also played a huge part in making the new trail and bridge a reality.

She thanked The Feed Mill owner Darin Scheff for his willingness to have the bridge’s trail head on his property in the early stages of the grant writing process. She also thanked Alfred and Evelyn Bennett, owners of A Homeplace Bed and Breakfast, for eventually donating their own land to serve as the site of the trailhead.

“The bridge could not have happened without Beth, but [Town Engineer] Don Swartz spent a lot of time working with Beth administering this grant, and he deserves recognition as well,” Alexander said. He also thanked current Trees and Trails Committee co-chair Joyce Powers for her role in the project.