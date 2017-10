Nolensville’s two-game winning streak came to a halt Friday with a 26-20 loss against Region 4-4A foe Maplewood.

Running back Colton Dooley led Nolensville with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Nolensville h-back Tim Stayskal had six catches for 73 yards. He also added 11 tackles, including five for a loss, at linebacker.

Maplewood outgained the Knights 367-277.

Nolensville closes its regular season with a league matchup at Marshall County next week.