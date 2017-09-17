Nolensville Elementary one of five in state to win Active School Award

Nolensville Elementary is gaining more national attention for its commitment to school health.

The Active Schools movement just presented NES with its Let’s Move! Active School Award. The award is given to schools that meet a significant benchmark in five different areas: physical education, physical activity before and after school, physical activity during school, staff involvement and community and family engagement.

Principal Paula Waits says P.E. Coach Deborah Russell has worked hard to help students understand the value of health and wellness.

“Nolensville Elementary is so appreciative of Mrs. Russell’s dedication to providing our students and families with opportunities to meet their greatest potential by leading healthy lives,” said Waits.

Only five schools in Tennessee received the Active School Award. Nolensville Elementary will receive a display banner for its achievement, as well as a certificate and congratulatory letter.

For Russell, finding new ways to emphasize the importance of nutrition and exercise is part of the fun.

“I try to create activities that would be exciting for everyone from kindergartners to fifth graders,” Russell said. “I try to keep them physically active and nutritionally informed and updated on the latest of what’s going on.”

This isn’t the first award the school has won for its efforts to keep kids healthy. Last year, an organization called the Alliance for a Healthier Generation recognized NES as one of the Healthiest Schools in America. The group also presented NES with a 2017 Bronze Award.

“At Nolensville Elementary, we are a big, happy family,” said Russell. “We all work together in doing what is best for our students.”