Nolensville Farmer’s Market to host its first-ever chili cook-off Saturday

By LANDON WOODROOF

There is still time to bust out that old family recipe and compete in the Nolensville Farmer’s Market’s first-ever chili cook-off this Saturday.

The event will take place during the market’s normal hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Nolensville Historic School.

Of course, not everyone has to bring their own chili to the event. All it takes is a willing stomach and $1 to sample the different offerings.

Proceeds from the cook-off will go to support a new Farmer Assistance Fund that market organizers are setting up to help local farmers in the event of unforeseen misfortunes like crop losses or equipment failure.

“Anything we can do to help them through a hard time,” Nolensville Farmer’s Market owner Kasi Haire said. She had heard of other markets setting up similar funds to help out their vendors and thought it seemed like the right thing to do.

“I thought that was a really fantastic idea so it’s definitely something that we wanted to start,” she said.

There will be two divisions of competition at the cook-off. One for regular farmer’s market vendors and another for the general public.

As of now there are about seven or eight competitors in each division, but more people can sign up by emailing the farmer’s market at info@nolensvillefarmersmarket.com.

Just one Crockpot of chili is required of competitors. That Crockpot must be dropped off in the gymnasium of the Nolensville Historic School, where the cook-off will be held, by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Visitors who pay $1 to sample the chilis will vote on a winner, which will be announced at 11 a.m. Crockpots need to be picked up by noon.

Saturday is also the last day of the season for the Nolensville Farmer’s Market. It will reopen on the first Saturday in May 2018.

Haire said that next year the farmer’s market will hold other competitions similar to the chili cook-off to raise money for the Farmer Assistant Fund.