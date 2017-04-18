Nolensville, Grassland summer day camps are filling fast

Only a few spots remain open in the general summer day camps offered by Williamson County Parks and Recreation at Grassland Elementary School and at the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville.

This is a nine-week program, May 30 to July 28, Monday thru Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (no camp 5/29 and 7/4) for children 5 to 12 years of age. Activities include field trips, theme days, guest speakers, arts and crafts, outdoor fun and swim trips.

Grassland Elementary School is at 6803 Manley Ln. The Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville is at 7250 Nolensville Rd.

Parents of campers must live or work in Williamson County.

During registration, parents must pay a $25 non-refundable registration fee and purchase at least 5 days of camps ($20 a day) to be used at their discretion. On-line registration is available at www.wcparksandrec.com (ends April 30 or when sites are full). In-person registration is by appointment only May 1-5 or May 8-12 at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Call (615) 790-5719, ext. 2044 to schedule.

See the Summer Activities Guide at www.wcparksandrec.com for more camp details as well as information on financial aid. Financial aid deadline is April 28.