More ways to support the Nolensville Historic Society this week

A local business is helping the Nolensville Historical Society “Cool the School” this week by donating a portion of its proceeds on Wednesday to the society’s campaign to install air conditioning in the Nolensville Historic School’s gymnasium.

The historic school also is hosting another surplus sale this week.

Brian Summers, owner of Outlanders Southern Chicken, is hosting the promotion from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to a news release. During that time, 20 percent of all sales at the restaurant will go to the historical society’s campaign.

Those who cannot make it to Outlanders that day can still support the campaign by purchasing $10 gift cards at the Museum of the Historic Nolensville School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The gift cards can be used anytime and never expire. Twenty percent of those proceeds will also go to the fundraiser.

Outlanders is located at 7215 Nolensville Road and the Nolensville Historical Society Museum’s address is 7248 Nolensville Road.

On top of the Outlanders promotion, there is another way to help support the historic school this week.

On Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the school will host another surplus sale of excess items that have been donated to it over the years.

The last one was held in September and featured knick-knacks, glassware, small furniture and other items.

Roscoe’s Smoked Bar-b-que food truck will be on hand both days to feed shoppers and visitors.

As always, there is no charge to visit the museum, which has currently put up a new exhibit of small scale farming equipment.