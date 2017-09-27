Nolensville library adjusts to growth by staying open on Mondays

By LANDON WOODROOF

At the end of August, the Nolensville branch of the Williamson County Public Library system made a change.

It began to stay open on Mondays, a day the library had traditionally been closed.

The change was prompted by the incredible growth that the town has experienced the past few years.

“It was really from a demand from the community and the increase in the population in the community,” Williamson County Public Library Executive Director Dolores Greenwald said.

That growth is reflected in the library’s circulation numbers.

In fiscal year 2007, there were 47,093 items checked out at the library. In fiscal year 2017, that number had grown to 62,876 items, about a 33 percent increase.

The library system hired two additional part-time staffers to accommodate the change in hours, which also included the library staying open until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Nolensville Branch Manager Jennifer Hunsicker is happy that the library system made the change.

“We’re excited to be open another day of the week for the community,” she said.

Hunsicker has been at the Nolensville branch since 2015. Even in that short time, she has seen signs of the town’s growth reflected in library usage.

For instance, she said the branch’s preschool story time, which is held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., is bringing in 60 to 80 people a week. The toddler time weekly sessions on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. are likewise drawing big crowds.

To better serve the bustling community, the library will be holding several special events in the upcoming months, Hunsicker said.

On Oct. 25 and 26, kids will be invited to trick or treat in the library after the regular story times. In November, the library will participate in national novel writing month by hosting several “write-ins” where people can come to the library and work toward the program’s goal of 50,000 written words in a month. On Dec. 19, the library will host a holiday open house from 4 to 7 p.m., with food, punch and live music.

“This community’s growing tremendously, and we’re trying to keep up,” Hunsicker said.

As part of that effort to keep up with growth, the county had a consultant come in last year to do a facilities study. The study recommended that the Nolensville branch and the Fairview branch — which also recently started staying open on Mondays — get new facilities, Greenwald said.

While there is no hard timeline scheduled or money earmarked for that project, Greenwald said the county was looking at possible sites around Nolensville for future library use.