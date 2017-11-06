Nolensville police arrest suspect in historic district burglaries

By LANDON WOODROOF

The Nolensville Police Department recently partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service to find and arrest a suspect in connection with burglaries in Nolensville’s historic district.

William Linsell Grigsby, 30, of Nashville was arrested on October 26 and subsequently confessed to two burglaries at the Three French Hens antique store on Nolensville Road, Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker said.

Grigsby has been charged with one count of burglary. That case has been bound over to the Williamson County grand jury. An additional count of burglary will be presented to the grand jury when it reconvenes, Parker said.

Nolensville’s Historic District experienced a rash of burglaries between June and September of this year. Besides Three French Hens, three other shops were also broken into during that time, Parker said.

An investigation eventually led police to Grigsby. The police showed probable cause to obtain a warrant for his arrest in connection to one of the Three French Hens burglaries. In the course of the investigation, police also found out that Grigsby had other outstanding warrants.

On October 25, the department did some follow-up investigating to try to determine Grigsby’s location. On October 26, the department teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force to make the arrest.

“We set up surveillance on the location we thought he was going to be at and ended up taking him into custody when he left the house,” Parker said. “He was arrested on all the outstanding charges and taken to the Williamson County Jail where he was interviewed and confessed to two of the break-ins.”

The two Three French Hens burglaries occurred after hours on June 18 and on July 14.

Although Grigsby has only been charged with burglary in connection to the Three French Hens break-ins, Parker said the department was “continuing to investigate his possible connection with other break-ins” as well.