Nolensville routs Lawrence County for program’s first varsity win

The Nolenvsille Knights took down Lawrence County 41-0 Friday for their first varsity win in program history.

The victory pushes Nolensville to 1-4 on the year and 1-1 in Region 4-4A.

Junior quarterback Brandon Wharton II completed 14 of 17 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

His top targets were H-back Tim Stayskal and wide receiver Wesley Jones.

Stayskal hauled in five grabs for 90 yards, while Jones caught five passes for 89 yards.

Nolensville visits Brentwood (4-1) on Friday, Sept. 22.