Nolensville BOMA says yes to giving its share of sales tax increase to county

Photo: Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson addresses Nolensville’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Nolensville’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an agreement with the county Thursday night to contribute more revenue to cover local public school debt.

The agreement says Nolensville will give its half of a .5 percent local option sales tax increase to Williamson County for a period of three years, assuming that tax increase is approved by public referendum.

The BOMA decision makes Nolensville the first municipality in the county to approve this arrangement.

The local option sales tax currently stands at 2.25 percent in Nolensville. Of the revenues generated by that tax each fiscal year, half goes to the town and half goes to Williamson County Schools.

Under law, voters can choose to increase that tax up to 2.75 percent. That .5 percent increase would also be split down the middle between the county and the town after the three year period of the agreement elapses. During the three year agreement, the county will use the additional revenue directed to it from Nolensville for the payment of school debt.

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson was on hand Thursday night to explain the reason the county was asking for such an agreement.

He said the move was instigated by WCS Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney’s proposal last September of a roughly half-billion dollar capital project plan for the district over the next decade. That plan is based on projections that the WCS student population could grow by 12,000 students over the next 10 to 15 years, reaching a total of 50,000 students.

“The question comes how do we pay for all these schools; how do we pay for all the additions to these schools?” Anderson said.

He said the county had looked at several different options for raising additional money for the schools, but that some, like a property tax increase, were deemed unpalatable this year.

“At the rate we’re growing in our community we just can’t strap it all on the back of the property tax because that hurts everybody,” Anderson said. A sales tax increase, by contrast, he explained would be shared between both Nolensville residents and people coming into town to make purchases.

Going by numbers from the 2015-2016 fiscal year, it is projected that the .5 percent local option tax increase would generate an additional $104,000 of revenues from Nolensville per year. Town Adminstrator Ken McLawhon said that number could easily go up in the next few years as commercial development in the town increases.

Aldermen were unequivocal in their praise for the agreement.

“We’ve gotta figure out a way to pay for schools,” Vice Mayor Jason Patrick said. “That’s why we moved here 10 years ago. That’s why people are moving here now.”

Anderson said the feedback was familiar to him.

“That’s the message we’re receiving all over this county,” he said. “As much as we all like our subdivisions and our streets … people do move here for our public education, and they move here from all points of the United States.”

Just before the vote, Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander expressed his approval.

“I think we’re all very happy to vote yes on this,” he said.

The BOMA approved the resolution unanimously.

Anderson said he would inform Williamson County commissioners of the town’s decision on the agreement. He said 13 of the 22 county commissioners have to approve the tax increase before it can be put on the ballot for a referendum.