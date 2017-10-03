Nolensville school administrators, business leaders gather for Williamson Inc. luncheon

By LANDON WOODROOF

Local business leaders, educators and students gathered in the Nolensville High School library Tuesday for the latest Nolensville Business Luncheon, a quarterly event organized by Williamson, Inc.

The discussion, which featured four Nolensville school administrators, emphasized the importance of quality education to the county’s economy and included summaries of educational successes and challenges at local schools.

“Our economy here is built on the strength of our school system,” Williamson Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen said by way of introduction. “It’s the reason why people move to Williamson County. It’s the reason companies relocate to Williamson County.”

He cited recent news that Williamson County Schools’ students hit a record high average ACT score of 25.2 as just one example of the school system’s high performance.

Nolensville High School Principal Dr. Bill Harlin added to the good news, noting how NHS reached the highest level of growth tracked by the Tennessee Value-Added System.

“We wanted to come out of the gate very strong on that,” he said.

He also mentioned how the young school expanded its AP offerings from two classes to 10 classes this year, with plans to add even more next year.

There is more to the story, though, than just numbers. A culture of community and cooperation is being fostered among and within Nolensville’s schools that the administrators said was crucial to the schools’ success.

Harlin told a story to underscore this point. At NHS’s recent homecoming, all schools in Nolensville had a float in the parade.

“We really tried hard even before we began all of the new schools to say we are a community of schools here and we want to include everybody as part of that process because if we include everybody—Nolensville High School and Mill Creek Middle and Sunset Middle and all the elementary schools, they will all be stronger for that because we are enriching one another by our partnership and our relationships,” Harlin said.

Moreover, students had to be a part of student organizations to have floats in the parade. They could not simply go it alone.

“One thing that was interesting to see was that there weren’t that many kids left watching from Nolensville High School,” Harlin said.

The value placed on community was backed up by Dr. Tim Brown, the principal at Sunset Middle School. He said he and his staff are regularly invited onto the NHS campus to discuss schools and students with Harlin.

“We’re all in this together, and we’re all trying for the same goals and achievements for our kids,” Brown said.

Mill Creek Middle School Assistant Principal Cameron Gish noted how eighth-graders at his school can go to NHS to take certain courses and fifth-graders at Mill Creek Elementary School can come to Mill Creek Middle for classes there. Taking matters further, Mill Creek Middle offers a “Future Teachers” class where middle schoolers are put in elementary school classes as teachers’ assistants.

Mill Creek Elementary School Principal Julie Sparrow explained how her school’s focus on community was essential to its character.

“One of our greatest accomplishments isn’t so much a program or our numbers, but the culture we are building,” she said. “Our goal as we started was to build a campus that families felt welcome, that students felt welcome and included, and I think we’ve accomplished that. The feedback we get from the community is that it’s clear the staff is happy to be there, that they love their job and they love our kids.”

Some of the talk did go into specific educational programs and extracurricular opportunities the schools offer to engage their students and prepare them for the future.

Harlin metioned the work the NHS Student Council does to provide leadership at the school and also made a special mention of the school band.

The band has increased from 30 students last year to 80 students this year and is expected to jump to nearly 125 students next year.

NHS student L.J. Hale praised the band’s director, Benjamin Easley, for the work he does to inspire students like him every day.

“He made the difference for me,” Hale said. “When I first met him he had this smile that really took up the room. His optimism, his attitude toward his students, everything about him is encouraging. It makes you feel like you can learn more.”

Harlin also underlined some of the special academic offerings at NHS, including what may be the state’s only high school drone program.

“I think it’s truly trailblazing,” Harlin said.

Mill Creek Middle offers a songwriting class through a partnership with the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum. In the class, students are able to submit lyrics that later get turned into song demos. Gish described the range of classes that exist at Mill Creek Middle to appeal to a diverse range of interests. The school recently started a robotics program, for example, and also has interior design classes.

“Every kid has a niche, and we just really try to find what that niche is and give them a lot of opportunities to explore,” he said.

The financial challenges facing WCS were also brought up. Harlin said there is so much demand for new school construction in the county that funding for other expenses, such as those related to school curriculum and classroom technology, are suffering.

“That part is getting constricted in order to pay for brick and mortar,” he said.

Brown acknowledged the challenge as well.

“One of the things we have to strive to do in our business is maintain that level of education for your kids,” he said.

Largen agreed “from an operational standpoint we aren’t funding [schools] at the level we should be.”

He encouraged support of a sales tax increase, a topic the County Commission will take up later this fall.

Many of Nolensville’s schools may be young, but for the administrators at Tuesday’s meeting, that just means they have potential ahead.

“We have a long way to go and are excited about growing,” Harlin said.