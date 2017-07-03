PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds come to see Nolensville’s Star Spangled Celebration

By LANDON WOODROOF

Nolensville’s 10th annual Star Spangled Celebration brought throngs of expectant visitors to a soggy Nolensville Park Saturday night.

Alderman Brian Snyder, decked out in a pair of striped and starred red, white and blue pants, estimated a crowd of 4,500 to 5,000 people had turned out by about 8 p.m. That is a few thousand less than the event’s peak attendance in previous years, Snyder said, but he attributed the drop to the severe thunderstorm that rolled through the area late Saturday afternoon. That thunderstorm delayed the start of the festivities by about an hour.

Still, plenty of people were more than happy to trek to the park, grab some food truck cuisine, hang out with family and friends, hear some music and watch some fireworks. A little mud on the shoes was a small price to pay.

Here are some photos from the event: