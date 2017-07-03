PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds come to see Nolensville’s Star Spangled Celebration

Nolensville’s 10th annual Star Spangled Celebration brought throngs of expectant visitors to a soggy Nolensville Park Saturday night.
Alderman Brian Snyder, decked out in a pair of striped and starred red, white and blue pants, estimated a crowd of 4,500 to 5,000 people had turned out by about 8 p.m. That is a few thousand less than the event’s peak attendance in previous years, Snyder said, but he attributed the drop to the severe thunderstorm that rolled through the area late Saturday afternoon. That thunderstorm delayed the start of the festivities by about an hour.
Still, plenty of people were more than happy to trek to the park, grab some food truck cuisine, hang out with family and friends, hear some music and watch some fireworks. A little mud on the shoes was a small price to pay.
Here are some photos from the event:
A rainbow was there to greet visitors at the beginning of the festivities.
Murfreesboro resident Daniel Jackson pulls his 2-year-old daughter, Emery, in a wagon past some food trucks at Nolensville’s Star Spangled Celebration
From left: Sebastian Baxter, 4, and Raegan Elmer, 5, play in a bounce castle in Nolensville Park.
Tara Nielsen carries her son, Tate, 11 months, alongside her aunt, Linda Fullhart, in from Grapevine, Texas, and her mother-in-law, Peggy Nielsen, visiting from Des Moines.
Ian Hammer enjoys some chocolate ice cream with his mom, Ashley. Not pictured is dad, Charlie.
From left: John Shedd, Buddy Burris, Jan Hollier, Brenda Morley and Dan Duncan of the Judson Jazz band a few minutes before their performance.
17-month-old Layla Weakley claps in excitement with parents Shelby and Anthawn.
Josh and Emily Kelly, of Brentwood, with their daughter, Palmer, 1. The family can usually see the Nolensville fireworks from their home but decided to attend in person this year.
Ron Skoczen holds his son, Nicoli, 3, who was looking forward to the fireworks.
From left: Luisa Velez, Ann Splendorio and Maria Vicens dance and sing along to the Four Seasons classic “December, 1963 (Oh, What Night)” as played by the band Groove Addiction
Roné Russell plays with her daughter, Blakely, 9 months. Roné’s aunt and uncle, Harold and Donna McEathron look on, as does Roné’s grandmother, Julia Phelps.
Town of Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander and his wife, Janice, enjoy the show in Nolensville Park.
Darrell and Makenzie Jones with their 9-year-old black lab, Samson.
Chari Gunter and her granddaughter Kaylan Gunter pick up their food from Brenton Taylor at the Buns on the Run food truck.
Alex Miller gives his son, Elijah, 9, some advice while the boy tries to conquer a climbing wall set up at the event.
Lindsey Benedict performs on stage with the Judson Jazz Band.
Saul and Susie Vasquez listen to the band Groove Addiction with their kids, Lucas, 1, in the stroller, and Saul, Jr., 2.
From L, standing: Quea Williams holds his niece, Legend Odom, 1, Teka Odom, Tahj Williams, his friend, Blaine Mitchell and proud grandmother, Wilma Williams. In front, from L: Makayla Williams, 6, and Sydney Odom, 5