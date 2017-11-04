Nolensville upsets Livingston Academy for first playoff win

Nolensville’s first varsity football season isn’t finished.

Led by quarterback Brandon Wharton’s three touchdowns (2 run), the Knights (3-7) took down Livingston Academy 21-14 Friday to earn their first playoff win in program history.

Nolensville scored with two minutes to play to earn the victory.

Livingston Academy entered the contest with an 8-2 record and Region 6-4A championship under its belt.

The Knights will go on the road to face Maplewood (8-3) in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Nov. 10.

Nolensville fell to Maplewood 26-20 on Oct. 20.