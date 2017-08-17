Nolensville will throw send-off party for America’s Got Talent finalist

Chase Goehring of Nolensville, a 21-year-old who graduated from Ravenwood High in 2014, is headed to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif., to compete in the quarterfinal round of America’s Got Talent.

And the Town of Nolensville is holding a send-off celebration for him at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Town Hall, 7218 Nolensville Rd., as he heads to the live performance round of the NBC talent show.

Goehring advanced to the quarterfinals on July 25 when a guest judge, DJ Khaled pressed the “Golden Buzzer” for the singer-songwriter and guitar player, advancing him immediately in the competition.

Goehring will appear in the week three quarterfinals, set for Aug. 29 and 30. The show’s regular judges — Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel — will be in place. Goehring is one of four solo singers on the show. Also in the round are a Gospel choir, a mentalist, a dog act, a dancer, and two dance groups.

This is not Goehring’s first time to compete on national television. He appeared before Cowell and three other judges in 2013 on “The X Factor.”