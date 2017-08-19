Nolensville wishes Chase Goehring good luck as he heads to Hollywood

Family, friends, fans and well-wishers came out Friday to cheer Chase Goehring of Nolensville as he prepares to compete in the next level of America’s Got Talent.

He is scheduled to compete in live performance Aug. 29 and 30 on the NBC talent show.

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn was among the well-wishers, as well as Nolensville leaders who gave Goehring a proclamation of support.

Goehring advanced to the quarterfinals on July 25 when a guest judge, DJ Khaled pressed the “Golden Buzzer” for the singer-songwriter and guitar player, advancing him immediately in the competition.

The show’s regular judges — Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel — will be in place. Goehring is one of four solo singers on the show. Also in the round are a Gospel choir, a mentalist, a dog act, a dancer, and two dance groups.

This is not Goehring’s first time to compete on national television. He appeared before Cowell and three other judges in 2013 on “The X Factor.”