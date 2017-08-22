Nolensville woman charged in Franklin hit and run

A woman who hit and killed a motorcyclist earlier this year was charged Monday for leaving the scene and failing to exercise due care resulting in his death.

Carey McGowan, 50, was driving an SUV when she hit and killed 44-year-old motorcyclist Patrick Sturdivant on May 10. The accident occurred at E. McEwen Drive near Carothers Parkway around 5:30 p.m. Sturdivant was a sales manager with Unified Commerce, according to his obituary.

According to a media release from the Franklin Police Department, McGowan was charged with “leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to exercise due care resulting in the death of another.”

McGowan was arrested Monday. She was released on a $10,000 bail bond and is due for a court appearance at 9 a.m. on Aug. 31.