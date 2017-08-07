Nolensville’s plan aims to preserve agriculture, small town feel

The town of Nolensville on Tuesday evening will consider a draft of a comprehensive plan that is designed to guide growth and development for the foreseeable future.

The plan states goals of preserving agricultural uses and open space, trying to maintain a small town feel, promote services and job growth, use land efficiently, and be environmentally responsible.

According to the draft, Nolensville grew from 5,800 people in the 2010 U.S. Census to 7,900 residents counted in a special census in 2015.

And according to figures in the draft, Nolensville households have a $77,000 median household income. That compares to a $47,000 median in Davidson County as a whole, $55,000 in Rutherford, almost $92,000 in Williamson County as a whole and $138,000 median income in neighboring Brentwood.

The comprehensive plan sets out Land Use Policy, includes the Major Thoroughfare Plan for roads and intersections, addresses an ambitious Multiuse Paths and Greenways Plan, and sets out a Capital Improvements Plan for infrastructure to support population growth.

The plan envisions the Nolensville historic district with a streetscape plan, and the coordination of development and school capacity.

If there is large-scale commercial development, it would be at the north end of the urban growth boundary adjacent to the county line.

Residential density would be based on infrastructure. The highest density would be 4 to 6 houses per acre in areas near commercial development, including a walkable town center district around city hall and an interconnected trail and greenway system.

The plan urges that the town avoid future “strip” commercial development.

Capital projects priorities include expanding Sunset Road to three lanes and a greenway, as well as the Nolensville Park connector and other greenways.

In the longer term, the plan calls for widening Rocky Fork Road to four lanes.

The Comprehensive Plan draft will be addressed at a workshop immediately following the regular Nolensville Planning Commission meeting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2017. Representatives of Volkert, Inc., which prepared the document, will make a presentation.

The workshop will be held at Town Hall, 7218 Nolensville Road in Nolensville, and is open to the public.