Nolensville’s steep comeback falls short against Fayetteville

A steep second-half comeback fell short for Nolensville Friday. The Knights opened their inaugural varsity season with a 27-26 loss against visiting Fayetteville.

Fayetteville jumped out to a 21-0 lead, but key plays on special teams gave the Knights life.

Nolensville cut Fayetteville’s lead to 21-7 with a touchdown with eight minutes left in the first quarter.

After another score from Fayetteville, Nolensville’s Zach Campbell responded with a 93-yard kickoff return to cut his team’s deficit to 27-14 with 5:45 left in the third quarter.

A touchdown strike from quarterback Brandon Wharton II to Wesley Jones set the score at 27-21 with 3:32 left in the third.

Luke Jenkins hit a field goal to bring the Knights within three with 11:11 remaining in the game.

A safety on a botched snap into the end zone by Fayetteville’s punt team pushed Nolensville to within one point with 2:08 to play.

Nolensville returned the ensuing kickoff to the Tigers’ 45. Wharton was later intercepted on third-and-long to end the game.

Nolensville (0-1) visits Page (1-0) on Aug. 25.