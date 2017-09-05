Nordstrom contests claims it bears responsibility in upskirt photo lawsuit

By LANDON WOODROOF

Nordstram recently responded to a lawsuit alleging that the company and its Brentwood store, Nordstrom Rack, were negligent in a case involving photos allegedly taken up the skirt of a female shopper last year.

A lawsuit had been filed against Nordstrom, Inc. and Nordstrom Rack this July wherein a plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe, accused Nordstrom of not taking appropriate action to prevent a male shopper from snapping illicit photos of her while she shopped.

That lawsuit claimed that a Loss Prevention employee at the Brentwood Nordstrom Rack had approached the plaintiff to tell her a man in the store, who she had noticed was following her around, “had been previously reported as having taken inappropriate pictures of women who were shopping at Nordstrom’s Store and conducted himself in a ‘creepy’ manner at Nordstrom.”

According to the lawsuit, this employee allegedly also told the plaintiff that another woman had reported that same day that the man, whom the lawsuit identifies as Defendant Houman Shirinsouei, had been “taking pictures and/or acting in an inappropriate manner” in the store.

The lawsuit states that the plaintiff caught the defendant crouching down and taking pictures of her while she was waiting for the Loss Prevention employee to return. Jane Doe called the police and then left the store to take photos of the man and his car, which she later showed police.

During a subsequent conversation between Jane Doe, the Nordstrom employee and a police officer, the lawsuit alleges that the employee showed surveillance footage of the defendant taking upskirt photos of her not once, but twice.

“The video made it clear that Nordstrom’s Loss Prevention employee had been observing this surveillance video or the incident in person on the floor of the both [sic] of these incidents of Plaintiff being sexually violated,” the lawsuit reads.

The plaintiff is suing Nordstrom, Inc. and Nordstrom Rack each for $1.5 million for punitive and for compensatory and actual damages. She is also suing Shirinsouei, whom the lawsuit identifies as the man who took the photos. The lawsuit claims that subsequent searches of his phone turned up “hundreds” of photos that appeared to have been taken up women’s skirts.

Nordstrom’s answer to the claims acknowledges some aspects of the narrative in the lawsuit.

“Nordstrom admits, upon information and belief, that its loss prevention employee carried a badge and advised Plaintiff that he received a report that a man fitting the description of Defendant Shirinsouei was acting inappropriately and taking pictures, and he made Plaintiff aware of the situation,” the legal document states.

The company denies, however, the central allegations of the lawsuit relating to Nordstrom’s culpability.

“Any and all injuries or damages suffered by Plaintiff were caused by the negligent, intentional, willful, and reckless conduct of Defendant Shirinsouei,” the response says.

Furthermore, the response defends the actions of its Loss Prevention employee.

“Nordstrom avers that its loss prevention employee acted with reasonable and prudent care at all times and that it did not commit any acts that proximately caused or brought about any of the alleged injuries or damages to Plaintiff,” it says.

The response also denies that Nordstrom, Inc. and Nordstrom Rack are separate entities or corporations. Jane Doe named both separately in the lawsuit.