Northside McEwen is second major project to turn dirt in area

Site work has begun on Northside McEwen, a multi-phased $270 million dollar mixed-use development envisioned to be built out up to 200,000 square feet of Class A office, 26,000 square feet of retail space, three restaurant pads, and 330 upscale residential units.

Developers say they aim to create “a vibrant urban experience in the suburbs of Williamson County.”

The announcement this week from Boyle Investment Company, in partnership with Northwood Investors and Northwood Ravin, comes weeks after the nearby groundbreaking for Mallory Green, Al. Neyer’s development of a five-story, Class A office development which will be accompanied by two business-class hotels adjacent to part of the Northside development.

At Northside McEwen, the site work will set up Phase I of the development which includes extending Aspen Grove Drive from Jordan Road to McEwen Drive, connecting Northside McEwen to Cool Springs Boulevard, and adding a traffic signal at McEwen Drive and Aspen Grove Drive to connect the Whole Foods-anchored shopping center to Northside McEwen. Total investment for Phase 1 is $120 million and is expected to be complete in 2018.

Northside McEwen is west of the McEwen Drive and Interstate 65 interchange, and just east of the Dwell at McEwen apartments. Mallory Green is just northeast of the site, along Mallory Lane and across from Walmart Supercenter.

“Northside McEwen is a 45-acre mixed-use project designed around the ideal work-life experience,” says Phil Fawcett, partner at Boyle Investment Company, in a press release announcing the commencement of work. “The thoughtfully planned district seamlessly blends together an active lifestyle with work, rest and play by delivering an intimate and vibrant urban experience in the suburbs that cohesively connects the office, residential, retail, restaurant, hotel and greenspace components as vital parts of the walkable community.”

Boyle gave statistics that the site has an office daytime population of almost 90,000 people in a 5-mile radius and almost half a million people within a 20-minute drive.

Planned are Nashville-native restaurants and boutiques as well as new-to-Nashville shopping and eating experiences, and upscale apartments within walking distance of work.

“Superior amenities and walkability combine to create an extraordinary lifestyle experience at the residences at Northside McEwen,” says David Ravin, President and CEO of Northwood Ravin. “Everything an active lifestyle commands is at the doorstep of the luxury residences.”

Northwood Ravin is a privately held multifamily development, construction and property management firm that serves the Southeast. Its current residential portfolio is comprised of 18 projects and 7,523 units across six states in the Southeast representing a gross capitalization of approximately $2 billion.

Boyle Investment Company pioneered the development of complex, large-scale mixed-use communities. Founded in 1933 in Memphis, the Nashville office opened in 2001 and has assembled a portfolio of approximately 3 million square feet of commercial space with 5 million additional square feet in the development and planning stages.

Other notable Boyle mixed-use projects include Berry Farms, Meridian Cool Springs, CityPark Brentwood and Capitol View Nashville. www.boyle.com