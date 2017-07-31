Now is the time for exam prep

HUNTINGTON LEARNING CENTER

If your teen is preparing to take the SAT or ACT this fall, there is no better time for him or her to register for a customized exam prep course.

SAT and ACT registration deadlines are coming up in about a month. Your teen can work from a targeted schedule to put him or herself in the best position for the September or October exam.

To get the most out of his or her efforts, here are a few tips for your teen as he or she engages in exam prep:

Register. The registration deadlines for the fall exams are as follows:

Exam Test date Registration deadline

 ACT September 9, 2017 August 4, 2017

 ACT October 28, 2017 September 22, 2017

 ACT December 9, 2017 November 3, 2017

 SAT August 26, 2017 July 28, 2017

 SAT October 7, 2017 September 8, 2017

 SAT November 4, 2017 October 5, 2017

 SAT December 2, 2017 November 2, 2017

Encourage your teen to register now so that he or she has a committed date on the books — and a goal to work toward. That date will be the starting point when developing a study schedule.

Know the exam. For the most effective prep, your teen must be familiar with the exam he or she plans to take (and the differences between the ACT and the SAT). It is worthwhile to investigate the preferred exam at his or her colleges of choice. Most important, your teen should understand the structure and sections of the exam he or she is taking in order to study efficiently and effectively.

Make a plan and stick to it. Your teen will be far more successful if he or she has a schedule and a detailed plan to follow at each study session. Every session’s work plan should be divided into exam sections and should take into account the student’s strengths and weaknesses so he or she does not waste valuable time on areas where he or she is stronger and gloss over areas where he or she is weak. The best way to assess those strengths and weaknesses is by taking an initial

practice exam.

Don’t underestimate the practice exam. No study plan is complete if it does not incorporate practice exams. Your student will get a much better feel for the SAT or ACT’s structure and different question types (and how to answer them) when he or she takes an actual, full-length,

timed practice exam.

Work on speed. Both the SAT and ACT are timed exams with no “fluff” time. Subject-matter knowledge is critical, but your teen must also be able to manage his or her time effectively to earn the best score. That means he or she will need to become comfortable reading and understanding the questions, narrowing down the choices and recognizing wrong answers — all very quickly.

Understandably, it can be overwhelming for teens to know where to begin with SAT or ACT exam prep. If your teen needs help, call Huntington. We help thousands of students every

summer prepare for the SAT and ACT, and we know both exams very well. Our highly trained teachers will work with your teen to understand his or her strengths and weaknesses and develop an individualized prep program to master the skills needed to raise his or her scores.

