Nuclear engineer, ministry founder will speak at Williamson College

WILLIAMSON COLLEGE

Todd Wilson, founder and director of Exponential, a national non-profit ministry, will be the keynote speaker for Williamson College’s May 20 graduation commencement celebration.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and will be held at Williamson College, 274 Mallory Station Road in Franklin.

Wilson’s ministry focuses on distributing thought leadership through conferences, books, podcasts, software and small-group learning communities.

He received a B.S. degree in nuclear engineering from North Carolina State University and a master’s degree equivalent from the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory. Wilson spent 15 years serving in the Division of Naval Reactors on nuclear submarine design, operation, maintenance and overhaul.

He subsequently entered full‐time vocational ministry as the executive pastor at New Life Christian Church, where he played a visionary and strategic role for several years as New Life grew and implemented key initiatives.

Currently, Wilson spends most of his time engaged in a wide range of leading edge and pioneering initiatives aimed at helping catalyze movements of healthy, reproducing churches. He also is passionate about seeing people discover and deploy their unique personal calling.

Wilson is a certified life planner and strategically invests in the lives of several leaders and organizations each year. He has written/co-written multiple books, including Stories of Sifted (with Eric Reiss); Spark: Igniting a Culture of Multiplication; Becoming a Level Five Multiplying Church (with Dave Ferguson); and More: Find Your Personal Calling and Live Life to the Fullest Measure.

He lives in Manassas, Va, with his wife, Anna. They have two grown sons, Ben and Chris.

Founded in 1998, Williamson College (WC) is a non-profit, Christian liberal arts college that welcomes students of all ages and cultures, including non-traditional learners who are already in the workforce. WC offers associate and bachelor degrees, as well as a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership, and is accredited by the Association for Biblical Higher Education (ABHE) and the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA). Classes meet one evening a week for five weeks. WC is not affiliated with a specific denomination and is guided by a 12-member board of trustees. For more information, visit www.williamsoncc.edu.