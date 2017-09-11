NWS predicts high winds, no significant flooding in Hurricane Irma aftermath

By ASHLEY COKER

Middle Tennesseans should expect multiple bouts of rain and winds up to 50 miles per hour as the storm system responsible for Hurricane Irma makes its way through the state, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Nashville.

Rain and wind from the system moved into the area Monday evening. Most Middle Tennessee counties were placed under a wind advisory from 4 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Affected counties include: Sumner, Williamson, Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Maury, Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon, DeKalb, White, Cumberland, Bedford, Coffee, Warren, Grundy, Van Buren, Wayne, Lawrence and Giles.

Multiple bouts of rain are expected to move through the region, beginning Monday evening and wrapping up early Thursday.

According to the NWS, most of Middle Tennessee will get about one to three inches of rain over a 24 to 48 hour period. The smallest amount will fall near the Kentucky border and the largest amount near the Alabama border.

“We’re not expecting any kind of flooding with this activity,” a NWS meteorologist said Monday morning. “There may be some minor flooding in some of the very poor drainage areas. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, maybe you’ll have some issues, but really this amount of rain isn’t going to cause anything significant.”

The NWS expects the aftermath of Hurricane Irma to be much less impactful in Middle Tennessee than that of Hurricane Harvey. Harvey brought up to 11 inches of rain and serious flash flooding to Robertson and Davidson counties last week.

While flooding is not anticipated, the NWS warns that wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour in hilly areas.

“We’re expecting the strongest winds to be from Nashville southeastward,” a NWS meteorologist said. “Typically when we see winds like that in Middle Tennessee, we get a few trees and power lines down and some widely scattered power outages may be possible.”

He encouraged residents to secure outdoor items that may be blown around, like trampolines and trash cans.

The NWS does not expect tornadoes to pop up with this storm system.