Obit: Ruth Inman Hardeman Schubring

Ruth Inman Hardeman Schubring of Dunwoody, Georgia, the mother Brentwood City Commissioner Betsy Crossley, passed away in April 11, 2017.

Mrs. Schubring was the daughter of William Gardiner Hardeman, Jr .and Ruth Ross Hardeman. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth K. Schubring, Sr. of Dunwoody; daughter, Betsy S. Crossley of Brentwood (George), sons Kenneth K. Schubring, Jr. (Trudi) of Cornelia, Georgia, and William Hardeman Schubring (Diane) of Commerce, Georgia; sisters Juliana Hardeman Caldwell (Bill) of Cape Coral, Florida, and Patricia Ross Hardeman of Macon, Georgia; grandsons Benjamin Atkinson Crossley, Robert Hardeman Crossley (Michelle) and Jackson Peter Schubring.

She was a dedicated homemaker who had a particular interest in genealogy, participating both as a charter member of the Thomas Miller Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century and the Elijah Clarke Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Ruth attended Wesleyan College and was a member of the Dunwoody United Methodist Church. While living in Athens, Georgia, she was a member of the Beechwood Garden Club, volunteered for Clarke County Schools and was an active service volunteer for both Athens General and St. Mary’s Hospitals.

Private interment services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Macon with Snow’s Memorial Chapel handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church, Dunwoody, Georgia.