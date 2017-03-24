OBITUARIES: Wilma Jean McDaniel

Wilma Jean McDaniel , age 89 of Brentwood, Tenn., formerly of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 21, 2017, at Sommerfield Health Center in Brentwood, Tenn.

Wilma was born in Lima, Ohio. She lived in Texas from 1979-1995. Wilma loved delivering newspapers, being involved in the Garden Clubs and volunteering at the hospital. She was a member of Oak Valley Baptist Church in Franklin. Wilma enjoyed art, loved to paint and most of all watching her grandchildren play sports. She is preceded in death by her husband, William W. McDaniel; daughter, Ellen Rose and parents, Raymond and Mary V. Jacobs Heffner. Survived by son, Raymond (Hillery) McDaniel of Grand Rapids, Mich.; daughters, Caryl (David) Moore of Brentwood, Tenn., and Cheryl (Hart) Edmonds of Lebanon, Ohio; grandchildren, Joy (Rob) Walker, Jaymie (Gary) Rankhorn, Jodi (Davone) Saiyasak, Jerilyn Moore, Jenny (Chad) Plaugher, Staci (Matt) Speer, Christi (Joe) Hoffman, Lyndi (Rob) Thompson, Brandi (Nathan) Wright, Tammi (Chuck) Ettinger, Nathan (Caycee) Rose, Jason (McKenzie) Edmonds, Scott Edmonds, Daniel Edmonds, Julia and Anna Lauren McDaniel; several great grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, Tenn., with the Rev. Hart Edmonds officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. A graveside service and reception will be held in Lima, Ohio on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

www.williamsonmemorial.com