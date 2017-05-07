Robbin Wright Holland, age 60 of Franklin, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2017.

Born August 20 in Oklahoma City, Okla., as the first of five children, Robbin moved around the country while young, living in places such as Dallas, Tex., St. Louis, Mo., San Jose, Calif., and Charlotte, N.C. Her family, guided by her parents Don and Joy, were a close-knit bunch (and still are) which inspired her to do the same with her own. She was married to her husband “Brother Bill” Holland for over 36 years, settling in Franklin, Tenn., for the last 26. She gave her life to her husband and kids, staying active in school activities, youth athletics and church while the kids were young. Once the kids left the house, she found that she had a knack for running a consignment shop, acting in plays, playing with grandkids and generally keeping Bill constantly on the run. She was a woman of many talents, infinite energy and a constant desire to help others. A member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Robbin was a fervent believer and friend of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She had a multitude of interests, but her primary focus in life was her family and her faith and it showed in the love she gave them and the legacy she leaves behind. She was “Robb”, “Mom”, and “RaRa” to her family, “Miss Robb” to most everyone else and will be dearly missed by all while celebrating the fact that she is at peace with her Creator.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Wright Sr. She leaves behind her loving husband, Bill Holland; children, Jared (Jennifer) Holland, Drew (Brooke) Holland and Taryn (Steven) Holman; her mother Joy Wright, siblings, Don Wright Jr., David (Teresa) Wright, Julie (Forrest) Bowen and Gloria (Jamey) Jones; grandchildren, Conor and Charlotte Holland; many other nieces, nephews and loving family members. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Pastor Ryan Bennett officiating. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Monday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin. Burial to follow the service at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Matt Williams, Joe Raccuglia, G.A. Green, Kevin King, Jay Johnson, Eric Jackson, Peter Callahan, and Dennis Nickle. Memorial contributions may be made to Miriam’s Promise, 522 Russell St. Nashville, TN 37206

