Arthur “Art” Clarence Lebahn, age 84 of Franklin, Tenn., went home to join his wife with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Art was born in Milwaukee, Wisc., on July 20, 1932, son to the late Clarence and Grace Lebahn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jeanne Margaret Lebahn and grandson, Ross Matthew Andress. Survivors include his children, Rochelle (Brad) Andress, Greg (Dianne) Lebahn, Brian Lebahn and Bekki (Craig) Sullivan; sister Nancy Nikolaus; 12 grandchildren, Lindsey (Kyle), Alissa, Brittany, Alexis, Taylor, Braden, Michael, Kylie, Austin, Megan and Matthew and two great grandchildren, Chris and Kennedy.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 908 Murfreesboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064, with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church in loving memory of Arthur Clarence Lebahn.

