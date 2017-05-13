OBITUARY: Margie L. Barton Perry

Margie L. Barton Perry, age 76 of Arrington, Tenn., went to be with the Lord May 13, 2017 after a long illness.

She was a member of Franklin Community of Faith Church and was former owner and operator of Family Hair Cottage in Franklin.

Mrs. Perry is survived by: husband, Carmon W. Perry, Arrington, Tenn.; son, Alvin III (Laura) Totty, Chapel Hill, Tenn.; daughter, Leah Michelle (Albert) Garner, Ethridge, Tenn.; brother, Paul Ray (Carolyn) Barton, Chattanooga, Tenn.; sisters, Ruby Faye Satterfield, Hartsville, Tenn., and Deborah Gayle (Jerry) Cox, Milton, Tenn.; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Fred Ford, Bob Garret, Dale Hazelwood, Tom Robinson, Bart Cox and Ricky Beshears. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

