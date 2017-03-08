OBITUARY: Aaron Lee Tuttle

Aaron Lee Tuttle, age 45, of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away on March 6, 2017.

Aaron was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend. He always sought to follow Christ and lead his family in the way the Lord would have him. He loved his family dearly and always placed them first. He made many sacrifices out of his love for them. Although we know that Aaron is now present with the Lord, our hearts ache with his absence. We will miss his humor and his hugs. He will never be forgotten.

Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Ivy Fest and John and Juanita Tuttle. He is survived by his wife, Malinda Tuttle; his children, Riley and Carrington; his parents, Vern and Carol Tuttle; his sister, Angela (Larry) Prince and niece, Chloe; his brother, Jared (Sarah) Tuttle.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017 at The Church at Station Hill, 8083 Station Hill Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Preschool and Children’s Ministry at The Church at Station Hill.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com