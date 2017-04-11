OBITUARY: Aimeè Michelle McCray

Aimeè Michelle McCray, age 35 of Nashville, Tenn., passed away suddenly April 9, 2017.

She was a Class of 1999 graduate of Page High School and an Aesthetician with Music City Plastic Surgery.

She was preceded in death by brother, Jonathan Daniel McCray. Survived by: father, Brian (Cari) McCray; mother, Irene Klanseck McCray; brother, Brian David McCray, Jr., Jesse Alan (Autumn) McCray, Michael James McCray and Matthew Scott McCray; sisters, Tamara Rita (Darren) Potuck and Taira Lynn McCray; niece and nephews, Jay, Carter, Jackson, Elsie and Connor and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Father Bala as celebrant. Visitation will be noon until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at WILLLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com