OBITUARY: Albert Eugene Deal

Albert Eugene Deal, age 75 of Franklin, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 15. 2017.

Albert was born in Bingham, Tenn., on February 16, 1942, son to the late Glen and Ida Deal. He worked for Ford Motor for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Deal.

Survivors include his children, Rex Deal, Taniel Tyner, Angela Mangrum and Priscilla Deal, siblings, Bernice Deal and Betty Hughes; grandchildren, Zach Deal, Justin Deal, Clayton Tyner, Ben Tyner, Michalia Mangrum, Cheyenne Mangrum, Jax Wiggins, Nola Grace Wiggins, Mela Wiggins and Gave Wiggins.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, June 16, 2017. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Walter Whitehurst, Jimmy Whitehurst, Jesse Whitehurst, Chad Wiggins, Zach Deal and Jax Wiggins.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Deal and Jonathan Hughes.

