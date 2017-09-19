OBITUARY: Alfred Frank Martin, Sr.

Alfred Frank Martin, Sr., age 80 of Columbia, Tenn., passed away Sept. 17,

2017.

He was a retired employee with University of Tennessee Experiment Station in Spring Hill, Tenn.

Mr. Martin is survived by: wife, Harriett Ann McCord Martin; children, Tina Jane Weatherford, Alfred Frank “Buddy” Martin, Jr., Janice Ann (Bill) Stanfill

and Benjamin Blair Martin; grandchildren, Benjamin Adam Weatherford,

Chance Allen Martin, John Michael Weatherford, Taegan Elaine Martin,

Daniel Rhea Weatherford, Chandler Blair Martin, Mikayla Layne Martin,

Gracyn Leigh Martin and Benjamin Blaise Martin; great grandchildren,

Mikayla Jade Jackson, Jadon Michael Weatherford, Tyler Ray Weatherford,

Trenton Martin Weatherford and Hollis Sutton Martin; brother, Dorris

(Sheryl) Martin; sister, Azilee Smith, Thelma (Johnny) Ring and Dorothy

(Ted) McIntosh; brother in laws, John Davis (Margaret) McCord and Briggs

Primm.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept.

20, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating.

Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jackie

and Johnny Glenn, Blaise and Chance Martin, Daniel and John Michael

Weatherford. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Neapolis Methodist

Church, Past and Present employees of Middle TN UT Research Center.

Memorials may be made to Neapolis United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s

Association. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the

service on Wednesday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND

FUNERAL HOME, (931) 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com