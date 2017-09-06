OBITUARY: Alice Margaret Ashworth

Alice Margaret Ashworth, age 81 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Sept. 4, 2017.

Born to Marvin and Lois Williamson in Durant, Okla., during the Dust Bowl, Alice’s family moved west to California when she was 3 years old. She graduated from Yuba City Union High School in 1953 and earned her Associate degree from Yuba College in 1955. She married Calvin Willard “Bill” Ashworth on June 30, 1955. Other than seven months of Bill’s Air Force service in Wyoming when they first married, Alice lived in Yuba City, Calif., for 74 years, until moving to the Nashville area in 2013 to be close to her children. A lover of God, people, and words, Alice was involved in the Christian Women’s Club, Soroptimists, Bible studies, Pink Lady hospital volunteering, and Del Prado Mobile Home Park activities, and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, needlepoint and writing poetry.

In heaven she is reunited with her beloved parents and husband of 37 years.

Here on earth she is lovingly remembered by: her children – Charles William

“Chuck” and Andi Ashworth and Teresa Ella “Terri” and Doug Bornick; sisters

and brothers-in- law – Wilma and Walt Pierce and Karoly and Clark Zaft;

grandchildren – Justin and Katrina Humlick, Molly and Mark Nicholas, Sam and

Ruby Ashworth, Jessica Bornick and Aaron Graves, and Jenni Reed; great-

grandchildren – Jarvis and Lila Humlick, Bridget, Alfie and Brinsley Ashworth,

Robert Nicholas, Elvie Graves, Clementine Reed and twin baby boys on the

way; honorary children – Paula and Boomer Williams; nieces, nephews and

honorary grandchildren – Kristin, Scott, Andrew and Allie Hanson, Penny,

Tom, Melody and Gavin Samson, Brad Pierce, Danny, Jill, Emma, Brody and Claire Ullrich, Carol and Tom Hasch, Ryan, Lianne and Jace Zaft, Dawn and Giddy Zaft, Tessa, Jeff, Haylie, Devin, Addison and Lucas Murphy, Annabeth, Josephine and Lennox White; and many friends.

Funeral services will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tenn., Pastor Jim Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at the Sutter Cemetery in Sutter, Calif. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation in Alice’s memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com