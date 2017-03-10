OBITUARY: Allen H. Walker

Allen H. Walker, age 75 of Thompson Station, Tenn., passed away on March 10, 2017 at his home with family by his side.

Mr. Walker was born in Knoxville, Tenn., to the late Homer and Bonnie Harkleroad Walker. He was a member of the Thompson Station Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked in software development in Florida, Arkansas and New York. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind his loving wife Norma Walker; daughter, Allison and son-in- law Chris Tanner of Franklin; granddaughter, Sarah Tanner; sister, Juanita Byrd of St. Augustine, Fla. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2017, at Thompson Station Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Thompson Station Church.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486- 0059

