OBITUARY: Alton Clay Anglin, Sr.

Alton Clay Anglin, Sr. age 82 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away April 25, 2017.

He was born in Williamson County to the late Charles and Fannie Anglin. Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Jane Moss Anglin; son, Alton Anglin, Jr.; brothers, Dillion Anglin and Curtis Anglin; sister, Elise Lowry; step-sons, Noel Hall and Mark Hall. Survived by wife of 17 years, Peggy Anglin; son, Anthony D. Anglin; daughter, Carolyn (Harold Simpkins) Coleman all of Franklin, TN; daughter in-law, Anna Anglin of Bon Aqua, Tenn.; step-sons, Kenny (Karen) Hall and Ricky (Jenny) Hall; grandchildren, Misty Pedigo, Toshanna Anglin, Clay Willard, Obie, Frank and BJ Simpkins and several step-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth (Kirk) Sutherland of Pegram, Tenn., June Hunter of Dickson, Tenn., Judy (Wendell) Newman of Franklin, Tenn., Janice Martin of Franklin, Tenn., and Sharon (Roger) Potts of Santa Fe, Tenn.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Kirk Sutherland officiating. Burial will follow in Hudgins Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com