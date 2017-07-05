OBITUARY: Alvin Sledge

Alvin Sledge, age 77, of Eagleville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2017.

Mr. Sledge was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was Mason and a member of the Hiram Lodge, Bethesda Lodge and the Shriners Club. He worked at ADT until retirement and enjoyed working on his farm and going camping with his Eagleville friends. Most of all he was a devoted son to his parents and father to his children. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Alvin Sledge was preceded in death by parents, Robert “Bob” Sledge and Mildred Tomlin Sledge; sister, Patricia Ann Sledge, Martha Sledge Crunk and Helen Hood Carpenter; brother, Robert “Bobby” Sledge. He leaves behind his daughters, Melissa (Chad) Argo, Kerrie (Tim) French and Patricia (Will) Anderson; brother, James Alfonzo (Martha Jane Lillard) Sledge; grandchildren, Cyrus and Chase Argo, Emily Capps, Audrey (Mark) McCulloch, Catherine French, Evan (Mary) Stevens, Zach Stevens and Paul (Lauren) Stevens; great grandchildren, Memphis Wilson and Baby McCulloch; sister-in- law, Mary Lizzy Sledge; beloved Shih Tzu boys, Rufus and Roscoe.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Hope Cemetery with military honors. A Masonic service will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Evan, Zach and Paul Stevens, Barry Hagan, Butch Belote and Chris Pitts. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Tomlin, James Rigsby and Michael Valcarcel. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel UMC or the Bethesda Masonic Lodge.

