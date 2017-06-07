OBITUARY: Andrew Hooper “Andy” Mizell, III

Andrew Hooper “Andy” Mizell, III, age 90 of Nashville, Tenn., passed away peacefully at home June 4, 2017.

He served in the United States Navy from 1945-1946. Attended Robertson Academy, Sewanee Military Academy “Cadet Corps Commander” and received his BBA from Vanderbilt University. Upon graduation from Vanderbilt, he was an accountant for McIntyrie and Associates. He was with Ingram Oil Company for 11 years. In 1963, he started Transit Ready Mix, Inc. He was a member of the Associated General Contractors, Associated Builders and Contractors, National Federation of Independent Business Men, Tennessee Road Builders Association, Boat Owners Association of American, Past Commodore of Commodore Yacht Club. He was a member of the Honors Course, Belle Meade Country Club, Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club in Boca Raton, Fla. His passions were golf, hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Yolanda Mattei Mizell; parents, Andrew Hooper Mizell, Jr. and Jennie Fleming Mizell; sister, Cynthia Mizell “T” Forrest and nephew, Henry Bryant “Cub” Forrest. Survived by: wife, Waldi H. Mizell; children, Andrew Hooper (Stephanie) Mizell, IV and Julia “Siste” Mizell (Les) Mayfield; grandchildren, Elizabeth LeeAnn Mizell and William Andrew (Allyson) Mayfield and niece, Jennie Forrest (Steve) Watkins. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon with a funeral service to be conducted noon, Friday, June 9, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church, Franklin Road, Dr. Todd Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin, TN. Active pallbearers will be Fleming Wilt, T.J. Wilt, Mark Banks, Cooley Scruggs, Dudley West, Andrew H. Mizell IV, Les Mayfield and William Andrew Mayfield. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Beach, Jim Beckner, Bob Coleman, Julian Scruggs, Jr., Marshall Trammell, John Eddie Cain, David Wiley, Pete Robinson, James Stadler, Dr. George Holcomb, Jr., Dr. Paul Stumb, John McDougall, Jr., Wiley McDougall, Douglas Altenbern, Richard Philpot and John Witherspoon.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com