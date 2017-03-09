OBITUARY: Ann Morrison Rice

Ann Morrison Rice, age 94 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 6, 2017.

She was born in Nashville, Tenn., to the late E.W. and Elizabeth Pittard Morrison. She was retired from Loveman’s Retail Store and a longtime member of Belmont United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Rice was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Apling Rice, Jr.; daughter, Melinda Rice McLean; brothers, Elmer Morrison, Jack Morrison, Tom Morrison and Jerry Morrison. Survived by daughters, Marilyn (Wayne) Sherfield of Lake Ozark, Mo., and Dr. Melissa (Dr. Victor) McMillan of Thomasville, Ga.; brother, Robert Morrison of Brentwood, Tenn.; grandchildren, Ann McLean (Darryl) Massey, Chris (Kareena) Sherfield, Amanda Sherfield (Enda) O’Donovan, Victor Maurice (Stewart) McMillan and Thomas Penry McMillan; great-grandchildren, Andrew Michael Massey, Justin Cole Massey, Lilianna Kristine Sherfield and Henry Jennings McMillan.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Heather Harris officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Belmont United Methodist Church, The Salvation Army, or a Hospice facility of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com