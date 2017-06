OBITUARY: Anna Bell Kerr Jennette Huff

Anna Bell Kerr Jennette Huff of Madison, Tenn., passed away peacefully at her home on June 16, 2017.

Preceded in death by stepchildren, Todd Huff, Botley Jennette, Buddy Jennette, Anna Mai Jennette Allen, Sissy Davis; grandchildren, Dora Jennette and Waylon Jennette; parents, William George and Addie May Brimm Kerr; sisters, Sarah Taylor, Frances Nickens; brothers, Billy Kerr and Joe Kerr.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jackie L. Huff of Madison, Tenn.; sons, Tony (Joyce) Jennette, Tim (Sandy) Jennette; daughter, Betty “Tootsie” Bagsby; step children, Michael (Michelle) Huff, Marty (Kim) Huff, Theresa Russell and Sally Jennette Owens; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017, Donnie Gurley and Steve VanHooser officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Matthew Methodist in Madison, Tenn. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615 794-2289.

