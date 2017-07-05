OBITUARY: Anna Christen Clark Clements

Anna Christen Clark Clements, age 23, of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away July 3, 2017.

Anna had a great passion for worship, singing, song writing, a love for all things food and most importantly the people around her. She was the Events Coordinator for Homestead Manor in Thompson’s Station.

She is survived by her loving husband, Quintin Clements of Spring Hill, Tenn.; parents, Wade and Suzannah Clark of Folsom, Calif.; brothers, Josiah Clark of Naperville, Ill., and Peter Clark of Folsom, Calif.; sister, Grace Clark of Folsom, Calif.; maternal grandparents, Betijean Kennerly of Houston, Tex., and Dan (Joyce) Kennerly of Houston, Tex.; paternal grandmother, Elaine Clark of Brenham, Tex.; mother and father in-law, Tom and Chris Clements; sister in-law, Brianna Clements and many other loving family members.

Celebration of Life service will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service. Rick Cua will officiate. A private family burial will take place at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Anna Clark Clements Memorial Fund.

