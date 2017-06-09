OBITUARY: Anna Margaret Woodcock

Anna Margaret Woodcock, age 28 of Franklin, Tenn.: Our beloved Anna left this earth June 7, 2017.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Jonathan Woodcock, her sisters, brother in laws, nieces and nephew, parents, step parents, grandparents and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and other cherished family members.

Memorial gathering will be noon until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The family will have a private inurnment in Williamson Memorial Gardens. A Go Fund Me account has been set up for her son, Jonathan.

