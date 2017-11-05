OBITUARY: Annette Henderson Hensley

Annette Henderson Hensley, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 31, 2017.

Annette was born on March 22, 1938 to the late Vinson and Essie Henderson. Originally from Shamrock, Oklahoma, she spent most of her life in Richmond, Virgnia before relocating to Franklin, Tennessee. Affectionately known as “Gummy” to her family, she is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Jack Douglas Hensley; her children, Robin Hensley, of Nashville, Grant (Marésa) Hensley, of Franklin, Blake (Karin) Hensley, of Brentwood, and Erin (Jay) Robinson, of Thompson’s Station; grandchildren, Alex Mappes, Reneé Hall, Jackson, Anna Kate and Andrew Hensley, Caroline (Devin) Clark, Maria, Taylor and Hudson Hensley, Neely and Trace Robinson; great grandsons, Levi Hall and Tye Schauer.

Annette loved the Lord and her family fiercely and served with a heart of passion. Her sense of humor, creative spirit and boundless energy was admired by all who knew her. She fought for the underdog and tackled any project, big or small, with great fortitude. She was a woman of noble character and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank her wonderful caregiver, Dewana Long as well as the staff at NHC Cool Springs in Franklin.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel at the Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Visitation with family and friends will precede the service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service in the Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. For those in the Franklin, Tennessee area, a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 19 at 2 p.m. at NHC Cool Springs. Anyone who wishes to do so may make a donation in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.