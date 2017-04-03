OBITUARY: Archie Edward Dunnivant

Archie Edward Dunnivant, age 95 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away April 1, 2017.

Mr. Dunnivant was preceded in death by wife, Annie Ruth Dunnivant and daughter, Betty Mae Dunnivant Burchett. Survived by: sons, Larry (Janie) Dunnivant and Horace Dunnivant; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, beginning at noon on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be members of West Main Church of Christ.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com