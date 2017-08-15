OBITUARY: Betty Ann Godschall McGowan

Betty Ann Godschall McGowan, age 82, of Bluffton, S.C., passed away on Aug. 13,

2017, at NHC Cool Springs, Franklin, Tenn.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon McGowan of Bluffton, S.C.; sons, John Westphal of Franklin, Tenn., and Jim (Patti) Westphal; daughter, Carolyn Westphal of Bluffton, S.C.; grandchildren, Angela (Jeff Campbell) Westphal, Lyndsey (Nick) Todd, Jason (Ashley) Scroggin, Jeff (Jessie) Scroggin and Joe (Amanda) Scroggin; great grandchildren, Brooklynn Terbrueggen, Madelyn, Liam and Logan Todd, Evan, Addy, A.J., Kayla and Robbie Scroggin.

Memorial services will be conducted beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug.

18, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Ward Jones officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com