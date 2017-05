OBITUARY: Betty Brundige Breeden

Betty Brundige Breeden, age 88 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away May 28, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Ashley E. Breeden. Survived by daughters, Margo Breeden and Jody Breeden Evans; five grandchildren, Brian Hatt (Jessica), Rachel Dallara (Mike), Brandon Hatt, Justin Hatt, Hayley Evans, and two great grandchildren, Leah and Eliza.

Graveside service to be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Middle Tennessee Veterans National Cemetery, Pegram, Tenn. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com