OBITUARY: Billie Dean Smith Piper

Billie Dean Smith Piper enjoyed a lifetime of contrasting interests: Nature and interior design; animals, football, baseball, and basketball; travel and teaching; reading and home remodeling projects; and her family.

Her life will be celebrated Saturday, March 25th at Crest Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 10, with memorial service at 11. She died peacefully at home March 20th.

Born February 13, 1932 in Willow Grove, Tenn., to Bill and Ola Smith, Mrs. Piper moved with her family to Cookeville in 1939 when Dale Hollow Lake was created. She married Billy M. Piper December 15, 1953, and received a BS degree in Home Economics from Tennessee Tech in 1954.

Mrs. Piper taught many years and many students in the Williamson County school system before her retirement and spent many summers at the family home on Center Hill Lake before moving back to Cookeville in 1994.

She is survived by husband Billy M. Piper and daughter Brenna Joan Piper, both of Cookeville. She was preceded in death by her parents and son William Lee Piper. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the charitable group of choice.

Crest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.