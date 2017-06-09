OBITUARY: Blanche Wallace Hill

Blanche Wallace Hill, age 91 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on June 8, 2017.

She was born in Baltimore, Md., to the late Francis G. and Ethel Mason Wallace and joined Pasadena Methodist Church South in Pasadena, Md., where she was very active in the church youth and Sunday Schools. Blanche was also involved in Methodist churches in Georgia and South Carolina before moving to Franklin, Tenn. In Franklin, she became a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Horace Edgmon Sunday School Class. She was a member for over 46 years and a Stephens Minister. During her time in Franklin she has volunteered with Meals on Wheels as well as the VA Hospitals in Murfreesboro and Nashville. She also received the Williamson County Volunteer of the Year Award.

Preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Hill; brother, Frank Wallace and daughter, Dona H. Bender; grandson, Mark Keith Stutts.

Survived by daughters, Ethel H. (Tom Elliott) Cooper, Patricia H. (Wayne) Cook, Priscilla H. Stutts and Nancy H. (Ron) Styers; grandchildren, Ken Bender, Kathy Bender, Keith Bender, Kristin Williams, Lindsay McMichen, Ken Cooper, Jeffrey Cooper, Melanie Watts, Lisa Mackin, Richard Cook, Dan Cook, Jennifer Hibbard and Michael Styers; 26 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Historic Franklin First United Methodist Church, Dr. Lynn Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Horace Edgmon Sunday School Class. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Missions or the V.A. Hospital Nashville Volunteer Services. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at First United Methodist Church, 435 Main St. Franklin, Tenn.

