OBITUARY: Bobbie Derryberry

Bobbie Derryberry, age 83 of Franklin, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2017.

She was a member of Owens Chapel Church of Christ. She was a loving, kind and generous person who had a good sense of humor and loved animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Derryberry, and her parents, James Hendrix and Lois Baumgardner Hendrix. She leaves behind a daughter, Melissa (Alex) Hodges.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Owens Chapel Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williamson County Animal Center or the Nashville Humane Association.

